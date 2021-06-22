Alan Tacher is scared by car accident

Alan Tacher and his family had a moment full of anguish this Friday night. According to the television presenter, a car lost control in the early morning and crashed into their home, causing not only physical damage, but also a great scare that still has them impacted.

© @ alantacherAlan Tacher told the details of the accident that surprised his family

“Friday at two in the morning, that’s how we woke up,” Alan began by telling on the Univision morning. “It was a nightmare, thank God it did not happen to adults, a miracle that he did not kill us,” he continued grateful that his wife and children are well.

Alan explained about the car: “He dodged forests, he dodged a truck stop, he dodged everything he had to dodge to get to the fence of my house.” The scare was very great because the fence of the Tacher home is far from the street. “It went through my garden almost completely to get to my house,” he said.

An incident they are still investigating

Alan Tacher explained to his fellow members of the forum that after the accident the police and medical personnel arrived to confirm that there were no serious injuries. The husband of Christy Bernal He assured that far from the shock, his family did not suffer any physical injury.

© @ alantacher

As for the driver of the car, he explained that it had no major consequences: “The truth is that it was a miracle that it did not affect him, the person was there in my garden, lying in my garden with head injuries, but hey, he came out well at the end of it all ”. Calmer and with hands to work to repair his home, Alan assured that they were only material losses that can be recovered.

