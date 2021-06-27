Alan Pulido shows the wound that could leave him without a Gold Cup

MEXICO CITY.

After the laceration he suffered on his right foot during the game against LAFC this Saturday afternoon, Alan Pulido was upset on social networks because the abrupt entrance of Eddie Segura was not worthy of sanction.

Sporting Kansas City forward shared photos of the injury and stitches you received.

We will soon be stronger than ever ”, the image reads.

I know expects Pulido to report between Sunday and Monday with the Mexican National Team to be evaluated by the medical corps who will decide whether or not he can play against Nigeria. This assessment could also determine your participation in the Gold Cup.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.