Alan Pulido raises his hand to reinforce the Mexican National Team in Tokyo 2020

Sporting Kansas striker from MLS, Alan Pulido, He raised his hand to be one of the players who will reinforce the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano’s Mexican National Team, as he assures that he was left with the thorn in past Olympic Games.

Pulido, in an interview for TUDN, assured that if he chose the competition himself, he would go to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Obviously Olympics. For the past, in which I was about to go, I did all the Pre-Olympic, I was the scorer and suddenly they did not take me. A decision of the technician who was in that moment. I did not share it and at the end of leaving me out they handled other kinds of things. I was a little hurt, but if they gave me a choice, I would choose the Olympics ”. Pulido said.

Alan Pulido, who was in the Pre-Olympic in London 2012, was not in the final squad of Luis Fernando Tena although he was the tournament’s scorer with Marco Fabián.