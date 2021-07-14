Alan Pulido is ruled out to play against Guatemala

The Mexican National Team will seek to improve its image after its terrible presentation in the 2021 Gold Cup, facing the Guatemala selection within the action of Matchday 2 in Group A, to be held at the Cotton bowl stadium.

In a press videoconference, coach Gerardo Martino announced that the forward Alan Pulido will continue without being able to see action with the Tricolor against the Chapin team to have it in tune for the game against The Savior.

“We don’t have any more options ahead because what one does in a 23-player choice scenario is to have two or three options for a position. We will have Alan Pulido against El Salvador,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist made it clear that the forward Rogelio Funes Mori It has been the best option to complement the squad of the Mexican National Team in the face of the losses they have suffered in that position.

“We understood that Rogelio Funes Mori was the best option because it was new and at some point we had to see it. This Gold Cup was the moment,” he declared.

