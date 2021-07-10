Alan Pulido could see minutes vs Trinidad and Tobago

After suffering a hard tackle he suffered Alan Pulido in the duel between Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC, which caused them to have to put stitches on the instep of his right foot, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino He spoke about his health status ahead of the start of the 2021 Gold Cup.

At a press conference prior to the match against Trinidad and Tobago, “el Tata” Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, commented that Polished It has evolved in a favorable way, although they will still wait for a final test to determine if it will be called.

“Alan Pulido has been evolving well from his blow, from the injury, surely today we will determine if he is in a position to go to the bench or we will have to wait one more day”

Martino also spoke about the work that the club has done in the face of this competition, ensuring that now they have to demonstrate on the field why they come out as candidates for the title.

“The preparation has been good, you can feel the desire to start competing. We are ready to face the first game and show our candidacy with performance “

