Alan Mozo, Player of the Pumas of UNAM, he has become a fundamental part of the Pedregal institution. For this reason, the right-back is among the interests of the Galatasaray of the Turkey Super League, to reinforce his defensive back.

According to information from the FCN Blog portal, the Turkish team does not have plans to renew the Mariano Ferreira, so that Alan Mozo is a candidate to replace it. However, it is not the only one, because they are also analyzing the possible incorporation of Omar Elabdellaoui who plays in the Olympiacos from Greece and Nahuel Molina which is part of the Boca Juniors of the Argentine Super League.

The 23-year-old defender is one of the last great promises of the university team, in 2009 he joined the basic forces of the club and thanks to the vision of Guillermo Vazquez He could be registered in the first team prior to the start of Clausura 2015, which would mark his professional debut in a Copa MX match.

However, it was not until the Apertuta 2017 that he was able to make his debut in the First Division with the capital, just a year later at the Apertura 2018 before the departure of Juancarlos Van Rankin assumed ownership and established it.

Due to his performance and presentations in Liga MX, in March 2019 he received his first call to national teams from the hand of Jaime Lozano, To represent the Tricolor Sub-22 team, in September of the same year he received his first call to defend the Aztec colors at an absolute level, Gerardo Martino He called him to have his first meeting with the Mexican team in the friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago on October 2, 2019.