For this period of isolation in our countries, it is better to stay at home. For this reason, F1Latam.com has prepared a series of content through Facebook Live. There we will have live interviews with special guests and the person in charge of opening this season today will be Alan Mosca from São Paulo.

Alan is the son of Sid Mosca, painter and creator of the helmets of Ayrton Senna, Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet, Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa, among other great pilots. He is currently the owner of Sid Special Paint, a business that his father opened since 1974 and in which more than 40 thousand Brazilian and world pilots have his design and that of his team in their helmets.

Sid Special Paint has the honor of having the exclusivity to paint the helmets that the Ayrton Senna Institute sells worldwide.

Sid Mosca and Ayrton Senna, great friends

Sid and Alan’s closeness to Ayrton Senna was very special, an iron friendship. Great memories that our Brazilian guest will undoubtedly comment on in detail, as with other great motorsport riders.

The appointment is today Thursday, April 2 at 5:00 pm in Mexico, 6:00 pm in Colombia, 7:00 pm in Venezuela, 8:00 pm in Brazil and Argentina, and 1:00 am in Spain.

Join us, let’s talk and share. Your participation is very important!

Enter and subscribe to the F1Latam.com Fan Page to watch the live broadcast

.