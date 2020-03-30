Alan Merrill, composer of I Love Rock and Roll, loses his life due to coronavirus

Alan Merrill, the author of the song “I Love Rock and Roll,” which became a signature hit for rocker Joan Jett, lost her life in New York on Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus, her daughter said. He was 69 years old.

Laura Merrill indicated on her Facebook account that her father died in the morning.

They gave me two minutes to say goodbye before they made me leave. He looked calm and as I was leaving there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a headline to the right of the CNN / Fox News screens, he wrote.

I walked 50 blocks to my house still with hope in my heart. The city he knew was empty. I felt that I was the only person here and perhaps in several ways I was. By the time I got to the door of my apartment, I received the news that he was gone.

RIP Alan Merrill.

Today the creator of the song “I Love Rock & Roll” of which Joan Jett made famous with his cover passed away at the age of 69 (from complications of the Covid-19 virus).

Laura indicated that her father was in good spirits recently.

He downplayed the “cold” he believed he had, he said.

Jett scored a huge hit with “I Love Rock and Roll” in 1982. Alan Merrill wrote the song with his group. The Arrows”And recorded it in 1975.

Alan Merrill was born in New York and grew up in Switzerland, Los Angeles and Japan before starting his musical career in New York.

