Alan Medina launches message after match vs Pumas and the fans surrender to him

The Club América Eagles managed to defeat the Pumas de la UNAM in the last match of the regular phase, with a goal from Henry Martín thanks to an assist of Alan Medina, canterano of the Red Devils of Tolucto that it has had few minutes.

Given this, the player sent a message on the networks about his game and the fans praised his performance, ensuring that he made the most of the minutes he had.

Also read: Liga MX: More than 300 thousand fans attended the Stadiums in Guardianes 2021

“The good is coming !!”. Medina wrote, along with a photo moments before giving the assist for Henry Martín’s goal.

There is no doubt that the coach brings out the best in each player, when it is your turn to play, do not loosen A hug – Eduardo Mauser Birman (@BirmanMauser) May 3, 2021

Keep it up, showing why you play in the Biggest – Diego Kan Ahau (@DiegoCannito) May 3, 2021

You need to face like you did yesterday, with all crack, earn that vanda that a good player is needed – THE KING OF CUPS (@Edgarcruzeddy) May 3, 2021

You well know why they do not align you, but with Solari you will grow, do not stop fighting, good luck and greetings – Ignacio Garcia (@ Ignacio69827736) May 3, 2021

Now if to show you bastard, cover us the fucking mouth that was not just a spark. – SEBASTIAN BLESSISTA ✨ (@ SSebast14n) May 3, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content