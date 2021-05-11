Alan Jouban confirms his retirement from MMA: “If I can’t compete at maximum capacity, then I won’t”

Alan Jouban has made his retirement from MMA official.

The 38-year-old experienced welterweight made his decision to leave the sport known last night through his social networks, hinting that his age and the injuries he has suffered throughout his career were the determining factors.

I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA. Fighting and the @ufc have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next. pic.twitter.com/cRe0HlScWE – Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 11, 2021

I would like to officially announce my retirement from MMA. Fighting for @ufc has given me everything I have today. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my trip because I was able to live my dream.

I really appreciate my coaches and my teammates. I thank my fans and even the opponents I ran into along the way. Injuries, age and life have shown me that it is time. If I can’t compete at my best, then I won’t.

Now I will focus my time on sports broadcasting where I can still share my passion and my knowledge about the sport with everyone at home. Thank you all for the love throughout the years. I hope to become a hallmark of the sport also on this side of the medium ».

After adding a 9-2 record on the local circuit, Jouban signed for the UFC in 2014, debuting with a first-round KO victory over Seth Baczynski.

With the promotion, the Louisiana native achieved a mark of 8 – 5, receiving four bonuses for Fight of the Night and earning victories against fighters such as Belal Muhammad, Ben saunders Y Mike perry.

The last time Jouban stepped onto the Octagon was for him. UFC 255, where he beat Jared gooden by unanimous decision.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.