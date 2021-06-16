Alan Estrada will visit the remains of the Titanic (and it cost him 125 thousand dollars)

“I am going to be part of an expedition to the remains of the Titanic, it is the first time that civilians are invited, Ocean Gate Inc. It is the one that is organizing it, it has been tried to do for a couple of years, but this is the first time it has been done, there are five missions in total, nine mission specialists participate in each one, it is not a tour.

“The purpose is to obtain a 3D map of the current state of the sinking in all its splendor, in both parts and what is around, we know that the Titanic is deteriorating, so it is to know how it is right now and give the opportunity to people who you like the subject you can go down to see it, before only scientists and James Cameron, which has dropped 33 times, they could do it, “he said Alan.

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on April 14, 1912. (© . 3071044)

Estrada He shared that he signed up to be considered in this expedition, which costs $ 125, and will do it at the beginning of July, although he also made it clear that he is not the first Mexican to leave, there is also a young woman who has her origins in our country , although she resides in the United States and she goes on the first mission.

For the realization of the 3D map, Ocean Gate Inc. It will be in charge of providing each of the specialists with the equipment to generate the content in 3D, the 4K cameras that will go in a submersible, he also detailed Alan, who is allowed to bring his own cameras during the dive in which he will participate.