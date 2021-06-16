Alan Estrada, the Titanic and its journey to the depths of the sea

MEXICO CITY.

Alan Estrada will be one of the lucky ones to be able to travel to the depths of the sea and witness the condition of the RMS Titanic, a British ocean liner that sank on April 14 and 15, 1912, during its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, and in which around 1,500 people lost their lives.

The actor, singer and youtuber traveler of the channel Alan x el mundo, who turns 11 years old, will undertake an expedition with the company OceanGate, at a cost of 125 thousand dollars per person – which he will pay thanks to the sponsorship of some brands, his personal contribution and YouTube memberships–, which includes a dive to a depth of 3,800 meters in the North Atlantic, aboard a state-of-the-art submersible, to visit the wreck.

The purpose of this expedition is to make a 3D map of the current state of the sinking, in addition to obtaining high definition images. For Alan, it is the opportunity to document an unprecedented journey, to which only 50 people will have access, who will attend divided into five missions. Estrada will be part of the second group, from July 4 to 14.

It is the first time that civilians have been invited and the OceanGate company is organizing this expedition, which has a plan for several years and this is the first to be done. There are five missions in total and nine people participate in each one, who are not tourists, but mission specialists. It is not a tour, but a real expedition that aims to obtain a 3D map of the current state of the sinking in all its splendor, as we know that the remains are deteriorating.

In addition, they give opportunity to people who like the subject, because before this only scientists or the filmmaker James Cameron, who has downloaded 33 times, could do it. It is the first time that the door has been opened for normal people, who are not scientists, I signed up and there I am. I know that there is another Mexican who lives in the United States, in mission one, I in mission two and the rest, I don’t know ”, expressed Alan Estrada through a virtual chat.

Estrada stressed that although he will collect his own material for Alan x el mundo, OceanGate will be in charge of the team to make the 3D and will carry 4K cameras that go in the submersible.

The expedition lasts eight days in which there are three dives. I am only part of one of them: it takes two hours to go down, four to explore the wreckage of the ship and two to go back up. We will actively participate in the submersible, in which we will go five people, two specialists and three mission specialists, which are the normal people, and we will have access to iPads for the cameras, and it is a submersible with the largest viewing window that exists for those depths.

I can lower my own cameras and what I am going to do is portray my experience as a normal person doing an expedition of this type: what it is like to be in a submersible for eight hours and go down to those depths. The expedition leaves Canada in a special boat and they are waiting for eight days for the perfect moment to dive ”, he explained.

Alan Estrada stressed that he was interested in the history of the Titanic since before the James Cameron film was released in 1997, as he learned about the ship by reading a Selections.

In the expedition we go with people who have already gone down to the wreckage and experts in the history of the Titanic, so the days that we are at sea we will have training and conferences regarding many data about the ship.

Much beyond what we know, we must honor real people, since 1,500 people lost their lives there, so we must treat the remains with respect, as it is a world heritage site and a memorial, “he concluded.

THE DATA

To be part of the expedition, Alan Estrada sent an email and after obtaining a response, they only asked him to express his interest about why to do the expedition, medical examinations to endure eight hours in the dive, load some things, connect to different video calls to have previous details of the boat, in addition to being able to pay for the trip.

