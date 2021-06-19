Alan Estrada announces that he will visit the remains of the Titanic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

After so much controversy on social networks, Alan Estrada reveals his secret adventure, and no, it is not in space. On this occasion, the travel blogger will be one of the lucky ones who will be able to observe the debris and deterioration of the Titanic, that ship that sank on April 14, 1912 and left more than 1,500 deaths.

It is the OceanGate company that organizes these expeditions, those in charge of these are a group of scientists dedicated to exploring the depths of the ocean through submarines for five people that reach up to four thousand meters deep.

The trip consists of five missions in which nine people can participate at the same time, Estrada will participate in the second mission that will take place from July 4 to 14, where more than going as tourists, he will act as a specialist, since the purpose of the trip is to obtain a 3D map of the current state of the sinking of the ship, as well as to know what is around.

How to be a candidate, how much does it cost and what does the trip include?

According to youtuber Alan Estrada, to be a candidate for this expedition you only have to fill out a questionnaire found on the official OceanGate website; If you meet the profile, they will schedule an interview for you through the zoom platform, where they will ask you why you are interested in the activity and if you have the physical conditions to withstand the eight-hour immersion.

While, the cost of the trip to the Titanic Survey Expedition 2021 according to the company’s web portal, is $ 150.00, which is equivalent to 3,006,225.00 Mexican pesos. The price is so high that the Mexican blogger will be sponsored by Corona and Citibanamex.

The millionaire cost of descent includes: accommodation and meals on board the ship, diving support, the report of the discoveries made by the mission teams, training and coaching of mission specialists, presentations by content experts and scientists before and During the mission and the most expected, a dive of up to 3,800 meters to the remains of the RMS Titanic.

