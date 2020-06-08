San Jose Costa Rica.- The chances that the tico Joel Campbell stop providing services for the Lion Club, they continue to grow and it is that from Costa Rican soil the intentions to repatriate their best elements continue, so one of the benchmarks in the football of that country, such as the Alajuelense Sports League He is looking for the Fiera’s jacket eight.

Until now Campbell would give priority to hearing offers from European continent but one of those who is raising his hand and would be willing to make an effort to return him to soccer in his country is Agustin Lleida, Alajuelense sports director.

I am beast could he know that lately Lleida talked with Campbell, since one of the objectives of the institution founded in 1919 is to be able to hire the best Costa Rican players who are playing abroad.

The 29-time soccer champion of Costa Rica, has managed to take over the services of Costa Rican players who played in various European leagues, one of the most recent examples (closed just last week) was that of Ian Smith who played in the league of Sweden.

Herediano would also be interested

Soto and Cambpell in León

Close search by Cambpell would also be Herediano, however according to press reports in Costa Rica, it could be more of a rumor that arose after Cambpell posed in a photograph with an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, as is Jafet Soto (Former Morelia, Atlas, Pachuca) who currently works as sports director of the yellow and red club.

The photo curiously was given in Leon Guanajuato, where Japheth I would have come to see how the ex was Arsenal in matters of contracts.

IP

On this note: