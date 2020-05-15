Carlos Sainz will be the official pilot of the Ferrari team from the 2021 season, but there is a multi-world champion who in 2016 already suggested that the Madrid man was the ideal candidate for Scuderia: Alain Prost.

Prost raised the name of Sainz in June 2016, just a month before the Maranello family made the renewal of Kimi Räikkönen official. The French believed that the Spanish was ready to be number two for Sebastian Vettel.

“I would put Sainz. In a team the personalities have to fit well. With Vettel it could work and he already knows what the pressure is. There may be other names, but I would choose Sainz,” said the four-time champion in statements to the Gallic portal minute.auto.fr.

It is worth remembering the context. At that time Carlos was 21 years old and had just witnessed how Red Bull promoted Max Verstappen to the first team, while he was relegated to the Toro Rosso subsidiary without clear short-term prospects.

Carlos’s performances would gain notoriety over the years, until in 2019 it was consolidated as the revelation of the middle zone in his time with the McLaren team. But Alain Prost was already able to see something special in him in that 2016 season.

When asked who was the most exciting talent of the moment, Prost said: “Of course there is Max Verstappen, but there is also Carlos Sainz, which is a pilot that is less talked about. ”

“I would love to see how he does on a top team. He has always evolved in the shadow of Verstappen, but he is impressive.”

Alain Prost was not another opinionerBut he was already ambassador for a Renault team that had started after the acquisition of the battered lotus Lotus at the end of the previous year.

The diamond brand would seduce Carlos later, until he managed to get Red Bull to agree to his transfer in mid-2017 in the framework of the negotiations that led to the exchange of engines between Toro Rosso and McLaren in 2018.

What happened next is known to everyone: Renault signed Daniel Ricciardo in the summer of 2018 and Carlos Sainz landed at McLaren in 2019 after Fernando Alonso’s retirement.

The brilliant year that he starred with those of Woking was the key that opened the doors of Maranello for 2021.

