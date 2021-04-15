Alaïa reacts to seeing the first kiss between Adamari and Toni Costa

This year, Adamari López and Toni Costa will celebrate 10 years of uninterrupted relationship since that time they fell in love between tango steps on the program Mira Quien Baila. Since then, they have established themselves as one of the most solid and media couples in the world and together with their daughter, Alaïa, they fly high as a family. A few months ago, they told us in an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA details of her crush which has become an inspiring story for many.

However, although the details of the beginning of their romance are public knowledge, they had never revealed it to their six-year-old girl and for the first time they have done so with a naturalness that left the girl surprised. Through a video shared on their networks, the host of Hoy Día (Telemundo) and the Spanish dancer relived that moment in which they gave their first kiss.

“How did daddy and mommy meet? My beautiful people, you know my love story with Toni Costa but we had never told Alaïa about it, I melt with her reaction. You have to see it ”, Adamari accompanied the funny clip with this text.

During the story, “La chaparrita de Oro” explained to his daughter the story of the famous dance that brought them together on that television show in 2011. “The second week they made me dance a tango with dad and dad kissed me at the end of the tango “, Expressed the also actress.

And there began the slight disagreement over who had launched the first kiss. “Your mom kissed me first,” the choreographer replied with a laugh.

While the happy parents were looking for a middle ground in their argument, Alaïa never ceased to be surprised at the signs of love from her parents as they repeated the kiss scene up to three times.



