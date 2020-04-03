At Toni Costa and Adamari’s house, during the quarantine, it is Alaïa who puts the hints of sugar with her new adventures in the kitchen

The wonders he now does Alaïa Toni Costa enjoys them in the kitchen, who shared in her Instagram stories the cookies her daughter made during her cooking classes.

In the video it sounds like Adamari López he signs up and asks his daughter to teach him. “You will have to teach me,” said the host of A New Day.

In quarantine, the little girl remains active in her school classes through the Internet and Adamari accompanies her in several of her tasks.

He plays soccer and swims with his father Toni Costa, who sometimes also makes his mother and daughter dance Zumba with him, especially if it is for a good cause in the fight against the coronavirus.

But Alaïa also entertains herself in this social isolation with her luxurious life-size dollhouse that her parents built for her.

