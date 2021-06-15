Alaïa is Adamari López’s perfect partner in the gym

Adamari López follows the path of a much healthier life and, as she has always said, her main motivation is her daughter Alaïa. The little girl not only admires Mom’s example but now imitates her heavy exercise routine with which she seeks to better shape her physique.

Always smiling, Alaïa stays away from the rumors and speculations that the recent separation of her parents, Adamari López and Toni Costa starred in. For her, the world is completely different, full of fun. physical activities, and above all the infinite love of mom and dad.