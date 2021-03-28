Alaïa, daughter of Adamari López, turned into a whole karate fighter

The energy that Adamari López and Toni Costa’s daughter possesses is truly impressive since her parents constantly encourage her to practice all kinds of sports. For this reason, there is a new discipline that has crept into Alaïa’s busy schedule and that has her parents happy with emotion, especially the Spanish dancer who through his social networks has proudly boasted of his little girl’s new achievement in martial arts.

© @ adamarilopezAlaïa continues to surprise us with his sporting achievements

The girl has now become an enthusiastic karate fighter and apparently she is taking it very seriously as we can see in the energetic display of blows that was recorded in the clip uploaded by her father.

“Alaïa ASKED US to take her to Karate, ok we went there to inform us, but right there they tested her ….. we think she will know how to defend herself. A new stage is beginning, and we will tell you how he is doing …. ‘, said the choreographer of Mira Quien Baila (Univision).

Apparently this new adventure will also be a success and of great benefit for Alaïa’s training, who just a few weeks ago celebrated her sixth birthday in style with a beautiful party organized in detail by the host of the program Hoy Día ( Telemundo).

In fact, the little girl has her own Instagram account where she shares some of the various activities she does such as swimming, tennis, gymnastics, horse riding, soccer, just to mention the most relevant.

As Adamari and Toni told us in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, your princess has that natural vocation to exercise and everything she sets out to do is done to perfection.

© HolaAdamari López, Toni Costa and her princess Alaïa posed for HOLA! USES