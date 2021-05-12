Alaïa, daughter of Adamari López, received the Tooth Fairy

Alaïa is already a big girl! The daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa shared with emotion that a few days ago her first two teeth fell out. And not only that, but he received a couple of visits that made this a magical moment that he will remember forever. Mother and daughter, happy to tell the story, starred in a beautiful video in which they explained how the Tooth Fairy and the Tooth Fairy came to their home to exchange teeth for money.

At the age of six, the fact that he had not lost any of his milk teeth was beginning to worry the dentist, so they had decided that if they did not come out naturally, they would have to remove them with tweezers. “The two in the back were already dating,” explained the happy mother.

Alaïa is very happy because she did not have to go to the dentist to have her teeth removed

“Alaïa has just received the first visit from the tooth fairy and the Tooth Fairy because her first two baby teeth fell out !!! My princess is already growing 👑. Now that they fell, the Tooth Fairy and the Tooth Fairy have arrived! ”Adamari wrote on his social networks to share the good news with his followers.

“First it was the mouse and then the fairy,” Alaïa explained chronologically. “The Fairy and the Mouse came looking for them under the pillow,” they both counted. The most curious thing is that next to Alaïa’s bed there is now a small pink door where she found $ 20 for her teeth.

A memory that is just beginning

In various parts of the world, the Tooth Fairy and the Tooth Fairy often take their teeth after they leave the money to the children. In the case of Alaïa, the little girl can keep her pieces and keep them in a very special book, where she will keep all the teeth that will fall out in the coming years.

happy parents help their daughter to keep her teeth that are falling out