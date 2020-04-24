The only downside with this is that if Adamari finds out that Alaïa took the oil from her hands by rubbing them on the sofa, Toni is going to get in trouble …

Adamari López, Toni Costa and little Alaïa.

Photo:

Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Toni Costa she shared a little beauty secret with her followers. Univision’s talent makes use of the famous Monat oil to take care of not only his face but also his hair, which seems to also help to combat hair loss.

Alaïa has done her father the favor of applying the oil to both her hair and face and giving her various facial and hair massages for better absorption of the product.

There is no doubt that Toni is a dad spoiled by his daughter.

The little girl in the middle of the application wanted to wipe off a part of the oil on the fabric of the sofa, Toni when she saw her worried and ran away to say: “Don’t wipe yourself on the sofa, my God, your mother kills you”. Alaïa at Dad’s exclamation could not help but smile.

Toni later explained that this oil also works for her, so later, like a good dad, Monat applied it to Alaïa, who this time allowed herself to be pampered by Toni.

View this post on Instagram 🔥🔥 To buy it click here: https://bit.ly/2VPfgTo You have already seen how my daughter cares for me and the truth is I love it because the REJUVENIQE ™ oil from Monat is completely natural, and has more than 101 uses, for the face , hair growth, dry ends, scars, blemishes and can be used by anyone! If you are interested in it for yourself or your partner, write me so that you can become my VIP client and get it 😉😉 Click on the link of my BIO: https://bit.ly/2VPfgTo Remember that the products are only available in: 🇺 🇸 United States, 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇮🇪 Ireland, 🇵🇱 Poland or 🇬🇧 United Kingdom. A post shared by Toni Costa (@toni) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:08 am PDT

.