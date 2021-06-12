Alaïa, daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa, prays for her parents and grandparents



Adamari López, Toni Costa and little Alaïa.

Photo: . / .

Through Instagram stories the public that follows Toni Costa he could see how he was filled with tenderness when his daughter blessed the food Alaïa prayed for her family, prayed for him and his grandparents. This is a religious practice that he seems to have learned thanks to the teachings of Adamari López, who could be heard in the background of the video, guiding her daughter so that she overcomes how to cross herself.

On the video, Toni himself left the following words: “So and so special … I love you, my princes.”

Adamari López’s Daughter “Alaïa” prays for her parents pic.twitter.com/V6EFMftHe0 – The Last Gossip (@UltimoChisme) June 10, 2021

The video has gone viral due to the relevance it takes today, since today Alïa’s parents are separated. And not only physically since Toni Costa is on tour with his Zumba classes, but because they are no longer together. Adamari announced the separation a few weeks ago and Toni also confirmed it through his social networks.

Faced with her separation with Toni Costa, what did Adamari López mean by: “Because of the respect I have for Alaïa”

Although Toni’s message was hopeful, assuring that the separation was momentary, Adamari’s words sounded more emphatic. With the passing of the days nothing has been clarified about it, no one outside the couple knows what led them to make the decision to no longer be together; Unfortunately, the latest movement by Toni made the hopes of many fade and that is that the Univision choreographer eliminated Adamari López from his Instagram photograph, and now in this social network he appears only in the company of his little Alaïa.

Actress Ana Martín: “I’ve never been with a politician, that’s why I don’t have wrinkles and I have a beautiful complexion”