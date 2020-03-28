Adamari López’s daughter joins her parents for a good cause, everything is to raise funds for “Baptist Health South Florida”

Alaïa you have repeatedly joined the videos you have been sharing Toni Costa on her YouTube channel teaching Zumba classes from home. The motivation of the famous choreographer is to raise funds through his classes, in which he also participates Adamari López, who coming out of A New Day comes to his home to accompany his partner in this solidary task.

Through Instagram, Toni has been shown to his followers what the donation consists of, how the funds will be collected and how the money will be distributed to him. Baptist Health South Florida.

This weekend Toni Costa will be teaching a new class from home, here the information with their schedules.

Toni’s message is clear:

“You already know that together we can help the health professionals of the @baptisthealthsf hospital to have masks and the necessary material to be able to combat the hateful # covid_19 as before. DONATION can be done in the following ways: 🔺Venmo: @ ToniCosta4 🔺CashApp: $ ToniCosta 🔺PayPal: tonicostastore@gmail.com. And I will personally enter the proceeds next week once the 5 classes of this week have passed, in advance THANK YOU very much to all of us, let’s dance and enjoy the solidarity and support in these moments that we ALL need each other. ”

Myrka Dellanos exhibits her anatomy dressed in leather with a tremendous mocha jumpsuit

The warm-up got intense with María León, thanks to her curves and transparencies

Ximena Duque shows her entire anatomy in a yellow bikini and even Bárbara Bermudo reacts

.