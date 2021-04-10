Alabama “no” wins: Amazon employees refuse to create their first union

15 minutes. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama refused to create what would have been the company’s first employee union in the United States. This is reflected in the public vote count this Friday, in which the “no” was imposed on the “yes” by a large majority.

Thus, Of the 3,215 votes cast and with 71% counted, those who oppose the union already exceed more than half, 1,798.

Supporters of the Amazon union, meanwhile, garnered only 738 endorsements. That is, less than half that of their opponents.

The final results have not yet been certified by the US National Labor Relations Board.. Trade unionists still have the option of raising a legal battle if they consider that there were irregularities in the process.

Scrutiny started on Thursday after practically 2 whole weeks of discussions between the company and the unionists. Specifically, on the validity of each vote in a process that was done manually behind closed doors and vote by vote.

Richest in the world

According to union sources, Amazon rejected several hundred votes.

The voting was very followed throughout the country. Even the president, Joe Biden, implicitly alluded to this case when, at the beginning of March, he made a fierce public defense of unions and the right to organize.

The firm run by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, It is the second largest employer in the US, only behind the Walmart hypermarket chain. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has skyrocketed both its activity and its profits and hired tens of thousands of new workers.

However, the company does not have any workers’ unions in the country and is known for its strong opposition to the organizing efforts of its employees. This is something that has been shown several times throughout this campaign in the Alabama warehouse.