Alaba will wear Sergio Ramos’ 4 in his new stage at Real Madrid

David Alaba, first signing of the 2021/22 season in the Real Madrid, chose the number ‘4’ that he wore on his shirt Sergio Ramos until the end of last year, when he left for Paris Saint-Germain after completing his contract.

The Austrian defender posed with the white elastic with that number along with Florentino Pérez after signing a contract for five seasons and before giving his first statements as an official Real Madrid player.

Alaba will be a versatile reinforcement for Carlo Ancelotti. He can play in various positions: left back, central and even midfielder. For now, he begins his career in the white club with personality after choosing a symbolic number that a historical player for Real Madrid wore as Sergio Ramos.