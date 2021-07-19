Alaba will be presented this Wednesday

The presentation of David Alaba as a Real Madrid player already has a date. It will be next Wednesday, July 21, in the honor box of the Santiago Bernabéu.

It will therefore be the first official staging of the Austrian player with the white shirt since, after his signing, announced on May 28, there has been no time or place due to the player’s participation in Euro 2020 and his subsequent holidays.

In this way, the former Bayern Munich player will be able to express his first feelings when he reaches the white team where he will meet Ancelotti, whom he already had as coach in Germany.