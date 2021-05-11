Alaba buys shares of the club where he debuted to help him with his debts

05/11/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

EFE

Bayern Munich player David Alaba has acquired 2% of Austria Vienna, the team where he made his professional debut and which is in such a precarious economic situation that he was at risk of losing his license, reports the Kurier newspaper.

That medium ensures that the Austrian player has paid 500,000 euros in purchase options for 2% of Austria in Vienna, whose sports school he arrived in 2002 and in whose subsidiary he made his debut in the second division when he was only fifteen years old. Austria has been champion of the Austrian Bundesliga 24 times, making it the club that accumulates the most titles, behind Rapid Vienna.

The team, which accumulates 78 million euros in debt, has launched a project to refloat its finances through the cooperation of medium-sized companies in the country, to which, according to Kurier, Alaba has joined through the intermediation of his father.

The attempt of the club to get out of the crisis with the help of the Insignia company as a strategic investor did not finish working and the club, although it has already secured the license to continue playing, needs to clean up its situation and decide in the coming weeks on the renewal of your technical team.

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2008, Alaba has won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, ten Bundesliga championships and six German cups, among other titles.

The player ends his contract with the German club this summer and the media speculate with which teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea or PSG are interested in signing him.