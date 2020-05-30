. / EPA / LUDOVIC MARIN

Cairo, May 30 . .- The Egyptian president, Abdelfatah al Sisi, reiterated this Saturday along with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, his rejection of “external interference” in the Libyan conflict, which he branded as “illegal”.

In a statement released today, the Egyptian Presidency reported on the telephone conversation between the two leaders and in which Al Sisi stressed that Egypt’s position in the Libyan conflict is “to put a limit on illegal external interference (…) they threaten security and stability in the Middle East and the Mediterranean. “

He also stressed that Egypt is working to “recover the institutional pillars of the Libyan state and end the chaos and the expansion of criminal groups and terrorist militias” in Libya.

According to the note, both presidents spoke about the need to “intensify coordination” between the two countries to end the Libyan crisis through a “political solution”, as well as “support the efforts of the United Nations” and respect and implement the agreement. of Berlin, in addition to the rejection of “any external interference”.

This conversation took place in a context in which the forces of Marshal Jalifa Hafter, a strong man from Libya, are withdrawing from some areas of southern Tripoli before the push of the militias of the Government of National Agreement supported by the UN (GNA) , supported by Turkish soldiers and Syrian mercenaries recruited by Ankara.

In addition, the commander of the US Army in Africa (Africom) this week denounced the deployment of Russian planes in Libyan territory, something that was denied by Russian deputies and senators, but not by the Kremlin or the Foreign Ministry.

Since Hafter encircled the capital in April 2019 to take it from the GNA, – imposed three years earlier by the UN after its failed peace plan – the war has turned into a privatized multinational conflict without Armies, fought by local militias and foreign mercenaries hired by both parties.

While the GNA has the support of Turkey, Italy and Qatar, Hafter is supported by Russian, Sudanese, Chadian and Syrian mercenaries, in addition to economic and military aid from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France. .