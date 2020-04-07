Myrka Dellanos Return to “Red Hot”To present the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic. The television presenter did not leave behind her sensuality with a red skirt with a tremendous opening that revealed more of the leg.

“Friends, this week promises to be an extremely difficult week for everyone,” wrote the famous on Instagram. “My heart is broken by all the losses of human beings. Every day when I give the news reports, my soul hurts. We are in this together friends. “

“Know that I am constantly praying for the whole world. Thank you for receiving me in your homes with so much affection and for your encouraging messages. I ask God for divine protection for all of you and for me ”, he concluded.

