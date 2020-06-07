Al-Qaeda terrorist dies in a military operation led by France and Abdelmalek Droukdel had been searching for him for seven years Droukdel had evaded death on numerous occasions. In 2013, he was sentenced to death for his involvement in the bombings of a government building, the offices of the UN Refugee Committee in Algiers France said he had US help. in air operations

Al-Qaeda terrorist dies. The leader of the Al-Qaeda terror group in North Africa was killed in a military operation carried out by France after a seven-year search, the French Defense Minister reported.

Florence Parly announced that Abdelmalek Droukdel and members of his closest circle were killed on Wednesday during the operation that took place in Mali, an African country, where thousands of French soldiers have been deployed to fight jihadist groups in the region.

The operation that Droukdel fell into allegedly involved helicopters and ground troops, which “neutralized” a small group of men before formally identifying the leader’s body, and took place in the northwestern city of Tessalitm, according to the Daily Mail.

A high-ranking commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) was also captured in an operation in May, the minister added.

Parly said the operations had dealt “severe blows to terrorist groups.”

Droukdel was the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, known as AQIM. The terrorist group has yet to confirm Droukdel’s death.

Droukdel was killed on Wednesday in Mali, near the border with Algeria, where the group reportedly had bases from which to carry out attacks and kidnappings of Westerners in the sub-Saharan Sahel area, the French defense minister said on Friday.

Colonel Frederic Barbry, a military spokesman, explained that the operation took place “north of Ifoghas adrar, 80 kilometers east of Tessalit, and was carried out by an intervention of helicopters and troops on the ground.”

A French general involved in the operation said: “This was done by crossing French and American intelligence. Washington has a significant air surveillance presence in the Sahel. “

The death of Droukdel, once considered Algeria’s number one enemy, could lead to AQIM chaos, French military sources suggested.

The Al-Qaeda terrorist organization in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) emerged from a group created in the late 1990s by radical Algerian Islamists, who in 2007 pledged allegiance to Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network.

The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on troops and civilians across the Sahel, including a 2016 attack on a luxury hotel and restaurant in Burkina Faso, which killed 30 people, mainly Westerners.

Droukdel had evaded death on numerous occasions. In 2013, he was sentenced to death for his involvement in the bombings of a government building, the offices of the UN Refugee Committee in Algiers. The attack killed 26 people and wounded 177.

According to the UN, Droukdel was an expert in explosives and manufactured devices that killed hundreds of civilians in attacks on public places.

Filed Under: Al-Qaeda Terrorist Dies