Al Pacino and the millionaire house that he sold in New York

Al Pacino, the film legend, remembered mostly after protagonizing films such as « The Godfather », among many others, had a beautiful residence in NY.

The actor Al Pacino, is one of the celebrities most recognized in the world of Hollywood cinema for her brilliant participation in a wide variety of great cinematographic titles, which has brought her great fame and fortune.

The property of 4,340 square meters has one of the most enviable views of the river Hudson with a charming garden surrounding it.

The luminous property in which the color White predominantly has 3 spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The actor It enjoyed what many people barely have, a house specifically for the guests of the histrionic, the land was part of the guesthouse itself, which had various amenities, including four bathrooms.

It is on two floors, which to access the back, there is a stairs snail type. Inside the residence you can see an environment like freshness and plenty of lighting due to the neutral colors that flood all the spaces.

In total three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an imposing spiral staircase, but don’t just imagine it, if you follow this link you can see some of the images.

However, the residence was part of the actor’s fortune until he decided to let go of his small and modest guest house by selling it for 4, 4 million.

According to some reports, it appears that the actor of « Scarface« He made that decision after getting fed up with the large number of visitors he received, it was in 2012, when he put the house on the market for 4.4 million.

Now the current owners are Curt and Sabelle Frasca, authors, producers and entrepreneurs, as well as the founders of the Verse Music Group record label, who own the rights to the songs of some figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Nina Simone, Tupac, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and Avril Lavigne, they assure.