Al-Khelaifi’s message to Mbappé after the signing of Achraf

07/08/2021

On at 19:05 CEST

The tension between Al-Khelaifi, Mbappé and PSG. The president of the Parisian club has spoken after the signing of Achraf and in his statements you can glimpse a message to one of the team’s stars, Kylian Mbappé, who would not be willing to renew his contract that ends in 2022.

To assess the addition of the full-back, Al-Khelaifi spoke of ambition and a project with the best footballers in the world: “We are happy to receive Achraf Hakimi in Paris today. The signing of a player of this scale shows the level of our ambitions. We continue to build something very special. Achraf is only 22 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world of football, and that is the standard we set for ourselves at the club. I know. Ashraf will have a fantastic career with us and the whole club wishes him every success in our colors. “

Once again, the Qatari has made it clear that his intention is that PSG continue to consolidate itself as an “ambitious project“with the best footballers on the planet, thus sending a subtle message to his striker.

The intention of the French forward is not to renew and leave the club next summer. Mbappé wants to go to Real Madrid, something that still seems that the president of the Paris club has not finished assimilating. If Mbappé does not renew this year, he will leave PSG for free. That is why Al-Khelaifi seeks a contract extension, and in this way to continue having one of the best footballers in the world in its ranks.