It is the logical continuation of the process. Indicted in Switzerland as part of the investigation into the granting of broadcasting rights to several editions of the Football World Cup and the Confederations Cup, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of the PSG and general manager of the company BeIN will be judged next September, it was announced on Tuesday.

In February, the Swiss justice system had held charges against the Qatari leader of charges of “instigation to the disloyal management”, but had dismissed the accusations of corruption in the attribution of rights of the Worlds 2026 and 2030, after withdrawal of a complaint of Fifa following an amicable agreement.

Rejection requests rejected

In a decision published a few weeks ago by the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, the Court of Complaints then indicated that it had rejected the requests for recusal filed by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi against two federal prosecutors and an assistant federal prosecutor. Which made a trial almost inevitable.

The president of the PSG will be judged from September 14 with the French Jérôme Valcke, former secretary general of Fifa, and a third man whose name has not been released.

“There seems to be a recurring problem concerning the affairs of the Swiss prosecution, and the case of our client is no different, deplore the lawyers of Al-Khelaïfi in a press release, recalling their requests for recusal. As we we said from the first day, the secondary charge (of instigation to the disloyal management, editor’s note) presented recently is manifestly artificial and is not solid in term of legislation and facts. Although dates of hearing were fixed, our client’s position has not changed – the secondary charge is unfounded, just like the first (for corruption, note) which was dropped. “