Al Khelaifi, president of PSG, replaces Agnelli at the helm of the ECA

04/21/2021 at 11:54 PM CEST

EFE

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), was elected this Wednesday as the new president of the Association of European Clubs (ECA) replacing Andrea Agnelli, maximum representative of the Juventus, who resigned from his post last Sunday after launching the European Super League project.

“The ECA leadership elected Nasser Al Khelaifi as the new ECA president. What’s more, Michael Gerlinger (Bayern Munich manager) was elected as first vice president of the RCT, representing Subdivision 1; together with the already vice presidents Edwin van der saar (Ajax), Dariusz Mioduski (Legia Warsaw) and Aki Riihilahti (HJK Helsinki) “, reads the official statement provided by the European body.

Al Khelaifi replaces Agnelli, president of the Juventus, who resigned as one of the most responsible for the launch of the Super league European competition, a competition that was strongly opposed by the RCT.

The president of the PSG, on the other hand, was opposed from the first moment to enter the new Super league, project shipwrecked this Wednesday after the resignation of nine of the twelve founding teams.

“I am honored to have been elected by my dear members of the ECA board as president. Leadership, integrity and togetherness have never been more important than at this moment in European football“, he claimed Al Khelaifi. “Our game, loved by generations of fans, will triumph only with unity and it is our obligation to honor this obligation.”