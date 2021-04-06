Al-Khelaïfi meets with players and managers before the final leg of the season

04/06/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, has met with the players and various executives at the Camp des Loges, where the first team exercises, after the unexpected defeat against Lille, according to France Bleu. The owner of the club wanted to send messages of encouragement before the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The defeat against LOSC Lille has set off alarms within the PSG sports management. Al-Khelaïfi has attended this morning to the training of the first team on the eve of the crucial European duel and has met with several major players, whose names have not been leaked. Some members of the board have also attended, plus Leonardo, the president’s henchman.

Parisians visit the Allianza Arena at the most delicate moment of the season. Pochettino’s men let the three points escape in a vital duel against LOSC Lille that takes them away from the fight for Ligue 1. The expulsion of Neymar and the defeat by the minimum in the Parc des Princes have been the central issues in the French press in recent days.

Parisians, with aspirations to everything

Despite the fact that the European commitment comes in a convulsive momentor, those of Pochettino have aspirations in the three competitions that take place this season. In the quarterfinals of the Champions League and that of the Coupe France, Ligue 1 remains tight with only three points difference (in addition to the average goal against) of the current leader, LOSC Lille.