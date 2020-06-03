WASHINGTON. The head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) called on governments to “think twice” before lifting social distancing measures to curb Covid-19, warning that an early reopening could cause the virus to flare up again. “We must be careful. My advice is not to reopen too quickly, or you risk a Covid-19 resurgence that could erase the achievements of the past few months,” said Carissa Etienne, during the weekly news briefing at the PAHO, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Although he stressed that the Americas accounts for almost half of the 6.2 million infections in the world, Etienne particularly warned about the situation in Latin America, where the number of infected has not stopped growing.

In Latin America, many countries have begun to relax the measures imposed to a greater or lesser extent since mid-March to contain the spread of the virus, pressured by the need to reactivate their economies devastated by the pandemic.

Brazil, the second country in number of infections worldwide after the United States, concentrates the focus of the Latin American outbreak with more than 526 thousand cases and some 30 thousand deaths. But the relaxation of the restrictions has already been applied in several states and municipalities, which in a federal country have decision-making power in health matters.

Peru, the second country in Latin America in infections, the strict quarantine imposed on March 16 began to loosen slightly last week: the night curfew was reduced by three hours and some companies with delivery services were allowed to start operating at home, but all businesses are closed, except essential ones.

Etienne recognized that in a region as vast as it is diverse and unequal, the challenge of fighting the virus is not only health, but also social and economic.

But he said that any step taken by countries in relation to the pandemic should be based on epidemiological surveillance, for which the performance of diagnostic tests is essential.

Yesterday, the WHO warned that Latin America has become the “red zone” for coronavirus transmission and that the situation in these countries “is far from stable”, while the health systems of these countries are already beginning to be under pressure.

