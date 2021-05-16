Al-Attiyah, Barreda and Gutiérrez prevail in the Andalucía Rally 2021

There was no margin for surprise in the last stage of the Andalucía Rally. Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah has achieved the final triumph in the first round of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies after administering the advantage obtained during the fourth and final stage of the test. Carlos Sainz and Yazeed Al-Rajhi have taken the podium of the Andalucía Rally in a category of cars that has once again offered a great show to the fans who have come to follow the test. For its part, Joan Barreda has scored the victory in motorcycles ahead of Lorenzo Santolino and Pablo Quintanilla.

With a very low mileage, Carlos Sainz’s victory in the fourth stage did not serve to dethrone Nasser Al-Attiyah. In fact, the Qatari has carried out an exercise to manage his advantage and to give up 2 minutes in goal compared to Sainz. For its part, Mattias Ekström finished third in the MINI JCW Buggy, while Seth quintero It was fourth, almost five minutes behind the winner. However, the performance of the American pilot with the ‘Side by Side’ of the T3 category has been remarkable, to the point of surpassing by eight seconds Erik Van Loon, the pilot in charge of completing the ‘top 5’.

After dropping that he will be in the Dakar 2022, Joan Barreda has started his preparation with victory in Andalusia.

If the absolute podium has been made up of the trio of pilots formed by Nasser Al-Attiyah, Carlos Sainz and Yazeed Al-Rajhi, It is worth highlighting the final turnaround experienced in the T3 category, twist of the script that has given a Spanish triumph. And it is that the victory of Seth Quintero in the last stage has not changed the fight for the final victory in anything like the mechanical problems of the Belgian Guillaume de Mevius. As a result of this breakdown in the gearbox, Cristina Gutiérrez has managed to prevail in the T3 category with sixth place overall, just ahead of Laia Sanz.

Regarding the motorcycle category, Joan Barreda has scored the victory after beating Lorenzo Santolino. The Castellón Honda driver did not give Sherco from Salamanca any opportunity to overcome during the last stage, to the point that he finished 36 seconds ahead at the end of the special. With everything, stage victory has been for Pablo Quintanilla with the second Honda CRF 450 Rally, a result that has served him to assault the last step of the podium in his debut with the Japanese firm. For its part, Joaquim Rodrigues has managed to finish in the fourth position of the general with the best Hero.