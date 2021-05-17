Al-Attiyah and Barreda score the third stage of the Andalucía Rally

The third stage of the Andalucía Rally has ended with the victory of Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Toyota driver closed the special in a time of 3 hours, 12 minutes and 38 seconds, a record that has allowed him to leave behind Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Carlos Sainz. With this result, Nasser touches the triumph in the second edition of the event, since he has 4 minutes and 43 seconds over Sainz in the general classification. For its part, Joan Barreda has achieved victory in the third special of the rally, also placing itself as the outstanding leader in the general category of motorcycles.

Nasser Al-Attiyah has not given respite to his rivals during the third stage of the Andalucía Rally. The Qatari rider not only prevailed in the special stage, but he did it with great authority. In fact, Nasser surpassed Yazeed Al-Rajhi by 2 minutes and Carlos Sainz by 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The Toyota driver thus puts the direct towards the final triumph in a day in which Mattias Ekström has been another of the protagonists of the day after finishing in fourth position with the MINI JCW Buggy with which he competes. For his part, Erik Van Loon has closed the ‘top 5’ of a day in which Laia Sanz was eleventh, just behind Cristina Gutiérrez.

Joan Barreda has taken an important step towards the final victory with his triumph in the third stage.

And it is that the configuration of the third stage has opened the possibility of see the ‘Side by Side’ during different phases of it to the rhythm of the 4×4. In fact, Guillaume de Mevius with the OT3 he was seventh just 15 minutes behind the winner, thus achieving victory in the T3 category by a narrow margin over Mitchell Guthrie and the aforementioned Cristina Gutiérrez. For its part, the level of the T4 vehicles has been slightly lower and for Austin Jones shows, winner of the category after occupying the 13th overall position. With these results, De Mevius continues to lead the general among the T3, followed by Gutiérrez.

For its part, Joan Barreda has achieved the triumph in the third stage within the motorcycle category. After beating Joaquim Rodrigues by 2 minutes and 56, the Honda rider has achieved a small cushion in front of the general, since Lorenzo Santolino has had a slightly grayer day. After finishing third and giving up 4 minutes and 35 seconds at the end of the stage, the man from Salamanca will have to be an epic if he wants to turn this result around. In the absence of the last competitive day, Joan Barreda and Lorenzo Santolino are separated by 2 minutes and 52 seconds.