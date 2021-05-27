Al Assad is reelected for a fourth term in Syria with 95% of the votes

The current leader of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, has won a fourth term and will continue to rule the Arab country for seven more years after wiping out 95.1% of the votes in the controversial presidential elections held on Wednesday in the territories under their control.

“I am pleased and honored to announce the victory of Bachar Hafez al-Assad for the position of President of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Speaker of Parliament, Hamuda al Sabag, announced this Thursday from the hemicycle.

Al Asad obtained 13,540,869 votes, 95.1% of the total; his opponent Mahmud Marai, a leader of the internal opposition tolerated by Damascus, seized 470,276 supports; and in last place was the former Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Abdulá Salloum Abdulá, with 213,968.

Almost 14.24 million voters a total of just over 18 million people called to the polls within and outside the country participated in the elections, Al Sabag detailed, in an already expected announcement that arrived hours later than the time established for it.

“This is the will of the people and nothing is above it, because it is taken from the will of God that people have freedom of choice and determine their future as the way to build nations “, concluded the president of the Chamber.

“A sham”

These are the first elections to be held amid relative calm since the start of the armed conflict in 2011 and have been widely rejected by the opposition abroad and part of the international community.

The UN has also disassociated itself from the electoral appointment because not part of the peace plan for a political solution in Syria that it has sponsored since 2015, while some countries and sectors of the opposition in exile consider it a “farce” to revalidate Al Assad.

Thousands of people gathered in various squares in the territories under the control of Damascus to await the electoral results, carrying flags of the country and, in some cases, photographs of Al Assad, according to images released by the official Syrian media.

Fourth legislature in seven years

With this new and expected victory, the current president, an ophthalmologist by profession, has won his fourth seven-year term.

Al Asad came to power after the death of his father, Hafez, in 2000, when a referendum was held in which he was accepted as president. In 2007, he was again endorsed as president in a new popular consultation.

Following the riots that broke out in Syria against his government in 2011, the president reformed the political system to allow the formation of other parties and the election of the head of state by suffrage.

In 2014 he won the first elections with more than one candidate.