The Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem reopened to Muslim worshipers and visitors on Sunday after two and a half months closed due to the coronavirus, but authorities have imposed some security measures as health officials have warned of an increase local infections.

The resumption of prayers in the third holiest place in Islam ended a dark period for Muslims in Jerusalem, who this year marked the holy month of fasting Ramadan and the holiday of Eid al-Fitr without their usual daily visits to Al-Aqsa and to the adjacent dome, the Dome of the Rock.

“After they opened the mosque, I feel like I can breathe again. Thank God,” said Umm Hisham, a Jerusalem resident, through a face mask, with watery eyes, after entering the prayer complex with hundreds of other Muslims. .

The Islamic Council Waqf cited the slowdown in the local spread of Covid-19 to justify the lifting of entry restrictions and the reopening of the complex’s iconic sanctuaries, which were closed on March 15.

But the council imposed some measures to reduce the risk of contagion, as new cases in Israel have skyrocketed in recent days.

Face masks and personal prayer mats are required if you wish to pray within the sanctuaries or outside the complex.

