Akin Akinözü, the handsome Turkish actor who falls in love with his talent

Turkish novels have captured the attention of the Latino community in the United States and around the world with their extraordinary productions. This time, it is the turn of “Hercai: Amor y veganza” which will be in charge of conquering viewers with a plot that has all the perfect ingredients for success and that will premiere on June 22 at 9 pm/8 on the screens of Telemundo. The fiction stars Akin Akinözü, the handsome Turkish actor who has been falling in love with his undeniable gallantry.

Film lover, graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics from the prestigious University of Berkeley, in California, and heir to a talent that runs in the family, the 31-year-old actor plays the role of They look at Aslanbey, a role that has helped him consolidate his professional career and that has also earned him several accolades such as the award for “Best Actor in a Drama Series” at the Golden Lens Awards of the Magazine Journalists Association in 2019.

Likewise, he was also awarded “Best couple in a tv series” together with Ebru Shain, who made of Reyyan Şadoğlu, the co-star of “Hercai.” On the other hand, he won the “Nova Más” Award for “Best Male Actor” and “Mister Nova”, both in 2019.

The story has a plot similar to that of “Romeo and Juliet” but updated and set in Turkey, where the Şadoğlu and Aslanbeys families, who are the wealthiest in the city, maintain a thirst for revenge for the alleged death of the parents of Miran, who falls in love with Reyyan.

During an exclusive chat with HI! USES, Akin allows us to know a little more about him not only through his character, but also through experiences acquired during his traveling adventures, his brief student stay in the United States, his passion for art and his simple philosophy of life.

Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke | Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | Jacket: Isabel Benenato / Beymen | Athlete: Zara | Pants: Hugo Boss | Necklace: Zone, Spark Atölye