Akhmadaliev smashed Iwasa and kept his world titles

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Matchroom Boxing expanded with an evening in unknown territory until the afternoon of this Saturday, making its first gala in Uzbekistan, specifically in Tashkent, its administrative capital. It was a show of several hours with local musicians covering international hits, traditional dancers, throwing t-shirts to the public and, every now and then, a few minutes of boxing.

The main combat introduced us to Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KO) against the Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa (27-4, 17 KO). At stake, the IBF and WBA super bantamweight world titles, held by Akhmadaliev, world silver in 2015 and Olympic bronze in 2016. Left-handed combat with Iwasa exhibiting more height and wingspan, trying to work from a distance against the holder, whose game of entering , playing and going out was the keynote in the first rounds.

Every time Akhmadaliev could reach the aspirant, he felt his power, and this happened at the beginning of the fifth chapter of the twelve planned, when the Kazakh came out like a steamroller, clearly striking Iwasa mercilessly; any other rival would have kissed the platform, but it was not the case of the challenger in the afternoon from Tashkent, whom the referee protected (perhaps too much), decreeing the knockout for judging that he did nothing but receive blows. Huge triumph and retention of the Akhmadaliev belts, which he should try to unify against Luis Nery or Stephen Fulton.

As a semi-background fight, the Kazakh super lightweight amateur world champion and silver in Rio 2016 Shakhram Giyasov (11-0, 9 KO) and the Mexican Patricio López Moreno (28-5, 20 KOs) had ten rounds between them and a WBA intermediate title. From the beginning, it was seen that there was a noticeable difference between the level of the two participants, especially due to the explosiveness of Giyasov, who inserted several consecutive hands in combination on the North American. López Moreno already fell in the second round, and the third was the end of the stake due to the accumulation of punishment up and down, which made the visitor not know where to protect themselves from such a tornado of blows. There was a new account, shelled until ten, with victory for a convincing Giyasov.

In the third big date, the also Kazakh resident in the USA Israil Madrimov (7-0, 5 KO) met the Congolese Emmany kalombo (14-1, 14 KO). Ten rounds were agreed at super welterweight, and it took the contenders to warm up, with a preventive study to open the battle. Madrimov went up gears in the third round, showing me more aggressive and hitting the face of the African, who did not allow himself to be intimidated by his rival and the environment. Kalombo did not come to collect the bag, as it seemed to happen with other rivals of the Uzbeks, and was encouraged when he saw that his blows reached the premises, which had a cut on the eyebrow from the middle of the fight. It was a power-to-power struggle at the beginning of the second half of the stipulated minutes, forcing the Asian to get the best of himself with a great physical display to try to win each round. In the eighth, Madrimov’s best moment came, sending a very hard hand, a tremendous crochet, to Kalombo to the low ropes, after which the referee correctly counted as a fall. The Congolese recovered to reach the distance, and we could hear the scores of the judges for the first time in the afternoon, these being 100-89, 99-90 and 98-92 in favor of Israil Madrimov.

In the clashes prior to the main two, the mini-fly and Olympic gold opened the gala in Rio 2016, Hasanboy Dusmatov (3-0, 3 KO); faced the Tanzanian Muhsin Kizota (11-3, 5 KO) to ten rounds and, from the beginning, he went for everything, because the African suffered a protection account already in the first round. After two other falls, these more forceful than the initial one, the referee stopped the hostilities in the second episode. Dusmatov is a fighter destined to do important things in rental sports too.

The heavyweight and also amateur world medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (8-0, 8 KO) met the Latvian Kristaps Zutis (7-2-2, 7 KO). Fourteen victories between the two, all before the limit, provided an easy job for the judges and Terry O’Connor himself could have been at the foot of the ring, mobile in hand. The towering Uzbek fighter, after a scoring first round, sped up his actions a bit and knocked down a frail Zutis in the second. He did not get up very convinced to continue, and, after another hand received, he fell again and the referee decided that enough was enough.

Also, the Uzbek debutant Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov defeated Tanzanian in the first round Tasha Mjuaji (17-8-2, 5 KO) in the first round, a fight without history or desire on the part of the African.