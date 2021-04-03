Akhmadaliev: “I want all the belts of the super bantamweight”

Starting at 4:00 p.m. on DAZN we will see the evening held at the Humo Arena in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, where Matchroom begins its activities in that country, introducing amateur stars who have entered boxing with great power. professional. Here the previous one.

One of them is the IBF-WBA super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs), who became a unified champion in just his seventh career outing when he stripped Daniel Román’s belts in Miami in January 2020.

DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS COMBAT FOR FREE ON DAZN? CLICK HERE. YOU HAVE ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL.

“MJ” now has the opportunity to fight at home for the first time as a professional.

“When you fight at home, defending what belongs to you, that is probably the most important fight”Akhmadaliev said yesterday. “Putting up a good fight under the bright lights, that’s what I’m waiting for. It is a dream for any fighter to perform at home.

“Ryosuke Iwasa is a warrior, he has been in the ring with the best. I rate him very well and I think he is a very dangerous fighter. I have studied it and am ready for it as always. My team has done the work and I will do the work in the ring. I’m not going to give anything to anyone.

“He’s trying to get what’s mine, but that’s not going to happen. Boxing is not always easy, like life. It is almost always difficult, you have to have difficult fights in the ring and in life.

“You have to endure difficult times and that’s how it has been in my life. I am prepared for any challenge because of that. I’m only focused on Iwasa, but as a champion, my dream is to win all the belts.

“I hope I can show myself what is important to my compatriots, relatives andfriends. I hope to draw the attention of the boxing world to Uzbekistan.