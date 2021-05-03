Akhmadaliev and Sandor Martín, the best of the month of April

The Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev and the Barcelona Sandor Martin, have been chosen by ESPABOX as the best fighters of the month of April, internationally and nationally, respectively.

Akhmadaliev retained the IBF-WBA super bantamweight titles by defeating Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa, with a great performance, while Catalan Sandor Martín retained his European super lightweight title, becoming the first Spaniard to win three continental titles at that weight. And it is the third time he has managed to be the best of the month in his professional career.

To see the history of the best fighters of each month, click on Best of the Month-National and Best of the Month-International.