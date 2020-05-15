Nooooooveno podcast program with Carlos, Mau, Cris and Julio where we will discuss the “current” of the industry and laugh like crazy. Here you have the AKB Podcast 2020 nº9!

On today’s show

In the new program we will talk about Microsoft Inside and all the announcements that were made in it. We will also comment on what happened with The Last of Us 2 as well as the process and the game, the intention of Yu Suzuki to release a new “more modern” Shenmue 4, the events of this summer that are known and many, MANY! More news that I don’t even remember.

From this program, no music will be put on post-production except for the intro and outro themes and the summary. The rest of the program will be uploaded but we will record our voices again and put them together. In this way we want to bring you the maximum audio quality, but at the same time avoid spending six hours choosing songs (as it used to happen). Maybe later if I have more time or something the music will come back, but right now it is impossible.

You can enjoy the episode of AKB Podcast 2020 nº9 here thanks to the Ivoox player, on YouTube, iTunes and Google Podcast. So, enjoy!

Intro

DEREZZED – DAFT PUNK

Summary

SAYONARA WILDS HEARTS – SAYONARA WILD HEARTS – DANIEL OLSÉN, JONATHAN ENG

All the songs belong to their respective video games and have been composed by the composers detailed here. Akihabara Blues does not own the property over any of them.