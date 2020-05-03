Eighth podcast program with Carlos, Raúl, Julio and a spontaneous appearance by Cristian to finish off the program where we will discuss the “current affairs” of the industry. Here you have the AKB Podcast 2020 nº8!
In the new program we will talk about Cyberpunk 2077 and its announcements, about Gamescom, the Spanish translation of Disco Elysium, a review of a couple of shorter news items, we will treat the theme of the week as the 30th anniversary of Fire Emblem and, finally and as always, we will talk about what we are playing.
The program has been prepared for several days but due to problems I was unable to upload it as I expected this Saturday. But hey, here it is, mounted and for you. I apologize because we have lost about three minutes of the program at the 1:55:35 instant, I have tried to mount it and cut the silence as best I can.
You can enjoy the episode of AKB Podcast 2020 nº8 here thanks to the Ivoox player, on YouTube, iTunes and Google Podcast and remember that almost every Thursday at 10am we stream the podcast on Twitch. So, enjoy!
Enter (00:00:00)
Derezzed – Daft Punk
Summary (00:01:27)
Sayonara Wilds Hearts – Sayonara Wild Hearts – Daniel Olsén, Jonathan Eng
Cyberpunk ads (00:02:57)
Cyberpunk 2077 – SPOILER – Hyper
Gamescom to digital (00:13:04)
Gears 5 – The Chain – Ramin Djawadi
Nioh – Tower of London – Yugo Kanno
Ratchet & Clank (PS4) – Title Screen – Michael Bross
Forza Motorsport 7 – Bumpers – Kaveh Cohen & Michael Nielsen
Gran Turismo Sport – 2 My Heart (Happy Incept Day Mix) – Happy Incept Day
Uncharted 4: The Thief’s End – A Thief’s End – Henry Jackman
The Last of Us II – Untitled Soundtrack – Gustavo Santaolalla
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Jessie’s Theme – Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuo Suzuki & Nobuo Uematsu
Disco Elysium and the Spanish translation (00:41:48)
Elysium Disc – Intro (Tiger King) – British Sea Power
Elysium Disc – Main Menu – British Sea Power
Elysium Disc – Coast (night) 2 – British Sea Power
Short but not so short news (01:04:45)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Main Theme from Banjo Kazooie – Grant Kirkhope (Masafumi Takada Remix)
Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped – Warp Room – Josh Mancell
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Main Theme – Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi & Masato Ohashi
Jet Set Radio – Let Mom Sleep – Hideki Naganuma
Final Fantasy IX – Vamo ’Alla Flamenco – Nobuo Uematsu
PaRappa the Rappa – Full Tank – Masaya Matsuura & Yoshihisa Suzuki
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – The Steel Samurai – Masakazu Sugimori
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Green Greens (Melee) from Kirby’s Dream Land – Jun Ishikawa (Hirokazu Ando Remix)
30 years of Fire Emblem (01:26:14)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Fire Emblem Theme from Fire Emblem – Yuka Tsujiyoko (Shogo Sakai Remix)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – With Mila’s Divine Intervention from Fire Emblem Gaiden – Yuka Tsujiyoko (Noriyuki Iwadare Remix)
Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance – Victory is Near – Yoshito Hirano, Saki Haruyama, Naoko Mitome, Atsushi Yoshida & Kanako Teramae
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Id (Purpose) from Fire Emblem: Awakening – Hiroki Morishita & Rei Kondoh (Takeshi Kuramochi Remix)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Main Theme from Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Takeru Kanazaki, Hiroki Morishita & Rei Kondoh (Akihiko Honda Arrangement)
What are we playing today (01:50:07)
Asgars’s Wrath – Battle in the Belfry – Rob Westwood
Fallout 76 – Wandering Appalachia: Part 1 – Inon Zur
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Annex Diversion – Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuo Suzuki & Nobuo Uematsu
Bury Me, My Love – Enterre-moi, mon amour – Xabier Collet
Va11-Hall-A – Every Day Is Night – Michael “Garoad” Kelly
Close (02:17:53)
Soul Blade – The Edge of Soul – Benten Maru
All the songs belong to their respective video games and have been composed by the composers detailed here. Akihabara Blues does not own the property over any of them.