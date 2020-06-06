Twelfth podcast program with Tráxium, Ángel and Julio. A program where we will discuss the “current” of the industry, laugh and get serious for a change. Here you have the AKB Podcast 2020 nº12!

On this week’s show

In the new program we will talk about the #BlackLivesMatters movement and how we see it having an impact within the video game industry. We will also talk at length about Wholesome Direct and discuss who is wholesome and what is not and, as lighter topics, we will talk about the cast graphics of The Outer Wilds for Switch, Sega’s announcements for its 60th anniversary and the trailer for Wild Rift, among many other things.

To follow the program, upon reaching the Wholesome Direct topic, we recommend taking a look at the post where each title is discussed one by one with the trailers. No, seriously, take a look at it, come on, that will get you more cool.

You can enjoy the episode of AKB Podcast 2020 nº12 here thanks to the Ivoox player, but also on YouTube, iTunes and Google Podcast. So, enjoy!

Intro

DEREZZED – DAFT PUNK

Summary

SAYONARA WILDS HEARTS – SAYONARA WILD HEARTS – DANIEL OLSÉN, JONATHAN ENG

Closing

SOUL BLADE – THE EDGE OF SOUL – BENTEN MARU

All the songs belong to their respective video games and have been composed by the composers detailed here. Akihabara Blues does not own the property over any of them.