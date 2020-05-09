Welcome to this new special podcast program! For you and for the laughs, a special of the Yakuza saga with Ramón Nafria and Sam Sempere, connoisseurs of the saga, along with Mauricio, Daniel and server that we have no idea. The AKB Podcast 2020 Extra – Special Yakuza Saga!
On today’s show
In this new program we will talk mainly about Yakuza 0, the common game that we have all passed and love, but we will talk about how the saga evolves into a kind of masterclass by our guests. Sam can’t let go of the pad and he’s passing them at a scary speed and Ramón has been with Yakuza since Kiryu was born. That is the level.
If you like this episode of the podcast, we will try, in a while, to meet again when the team can complete more games in the series to be able to speak more properly in the definitive program of the series. And when it is done, we will bring the fallen soldier, promised. But for now, you can already listen to this new program entry: AKB Podcast 2020 Extra – Special Saga Yakuza! (Listen to it until after the closing music to discover a hidden message)
Networks of our guests
Ramón Nafria – https://twitter.com/NaeVal
Sam Sempere – https://twitter.com/SamSempere
