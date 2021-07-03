Ajla Tomljanovic wins in Wimbledon round of 32

07/03/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Ajla tomljanovic, Australian, number 75 in the WTA, won in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2 to Jelena Ostapenko, Latvian tennis player, number 34 of the WTA. With this result, Tomljanovic manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The Latvian managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the Australian player managed it 7 times. Likewise, the Australian tennis player achieved a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 57% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 63%, she committed 8 double faults and got 51% of the service points.

In the round of 16 Tomljanovic will face the winner of the match between the Romanian player Sorana Cirstea and the british tennis player Emma raducanu.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have been overcoming the previous phases of the tournament and the invited ones.