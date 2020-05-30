NASA shares satellite images of Ajim, Tunisia, the true backdrop to the Mos Eisley sequences in Star Wars IV: A New Hope.

Some of the most iconic scenes from the first Star Wars movie were set in the Mos Eisley cantina, a dimly lit tavern on the desert planet of Tatooine. It was there that Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first encountered Han Solo and Chewbacca, confronted the gangster Greedo, and dramatically escaped after a shootout with Stormtroopers.

His escape vehicle, the Millennium Falcon, has inspired the name of a series of real-world rockets. The famous SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to launch two astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station on May 30, 2020.

Incidentally, the Crew Demo-2 mission will mark the first launch of NASA astronauts from American soil since 2011.

Space port in Ajim

In the film, Mos Eisley was a bustling, dusty port city located on a desert plain. In the real world, several of the key scenes from the Star Wars IV spaceport were filmed in Ajim, a fishing village on the Tunisian island of Djerba. The island (also called Jerba) is located in the Gulf of Gabes in the Mediterranean Sea.

A vaulted building that was once a Berber bakery provided the exterior of the canteen.

Although now crumbling, the building is still in the southern part of the city, near a ferry terminal. The apartments have sprung up around it, but tourists still come to see its exterior and find the horizon and urban landscape from which the Millennium Falcon shot.

Operational Land Imager (OLI) in Landsat 8 acquired these natural color images from Ajim on May 4, 2020. While the resolution of the sensor (30 meters per pixel) is not enough to easily distinguish the canteen, it is just to the south where the C116 and C209 roads are located.

On the northern outskirts of Ajim is the Obi-Wan desert dwelling. The scenes were filmed in an old mosque along the Mediterranean Sea, which is still preserved but has been converted into a storage space for fishing equipment.

If you look carefully at the large image, the structure is barely visible.

Images from Lauren Dauphin’s NASA Earth Observatory, using Landsat data from the US Geological Survey. Adam Voiland story.

It also reads: